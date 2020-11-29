Viola Benavides1926-2020Viola Benavides, age 93, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Antonio (Tony) Benavides Jr., children: Tony Benavides III and wife Rosa, Melba Benavides, Elsa Piekielniak and husband John. Grandchildren: Tony Benavides IV, Jacob and Ann Marie Piekielniak, great grandchild: Lola Benavides.Viola never met a stranger in her life and was loved by all. Viola was the original "Life of the Party". Her gregarious, warm personality was truly one of a kind. She will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit, generous and loving soul, her unwavering faith and kind heart. The family would like to give thanks to the countless doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and caregivers who were our angels on earth over the many years.The family will be holding a private funeral mass and burial at Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to Klein Funeral Home in her name at 16131 Champion Forest Drive, Spring, TX 77379.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Viola's honor to Catholic Charities of Houston.