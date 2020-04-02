|
Viola Marie Franke
1950-2020
After a prolonged battle with heart disease and complications Viola peacefully left this earth to be with God on March 26. She leaves her husband of 50 years, DeWayne Franke, their son Derrick, his wife Ashley and Vi's beloved grand children, Lilith and Korbin. Viola spent 37 years with KSF Orthopedic in north Houston as Administrative Assistant. They became her second family. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all who knew her.
Viola's wishes were to be cremated and due to current health and safety concerns, a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Thanks to everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May God bless us all.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020