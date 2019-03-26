Violet Shaw

1930-2019

Violet "Bobbie" Shaw, 88, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 29, 1930, in Houston, Texas and resided there her entire life. She loved the river and the beach and spending time there with her family and friends. Heaven has gained another angel, her tender heart and infectious smile will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Lillie Broadley; husband, Paul Keith Shaw; daughter, Lynn Shaw Dziedzic; sons, Gary and Paul Keith, Jr..

Survivors include, sister, Marilyn Lemley of McKinney, Texas; daughters, Debra Shaw Reid of Houston, Texas, Brenda Kay Obenland and husband David of Houston, and Rhonda Jean Corolla and husband Rodney of Boerne, Texas; grandchildren, Kimberly Giles, Tiffany Allen, Michelle Dziedzic, Rodney Corolla Jr., Leslea Spence, and Ryan Corolla; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home – Chapel of Angels with burial to follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to funeral services from 1:00 – 2:00 pm – Chapel of Angels.

*Reception to follow burial at: The home of Brenda and Dave Obenland – 15442 Chichester Lane, Jersey Village, Texas 77040.