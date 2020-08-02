Vira Dell McRee Dale1924-2020Vira Dell McRee Dale, 96, of Dickinson, Texas, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Frank B. McRee and her mother Kathryn Smith McRee, and her beloved husband of 67 years William D. Dale.Born February 21, 1924 in Palestine, Texas, she grew up in Houston and graduated from Lamar High School. She and her family moved to Dickinson in 1947 with the opening of McRee Motor Sales, later becoming McRee Ford. As she would often say, "You know I'm the last living McRee of McRee Ford !".She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son Mitchell Dale and daughter in law Dianne, and her son Michael; grandchildren Molly Dale Crow and husband Dain, and William Carter Dale and wife Kari; great-grandchildren Carson Crow, Cooper Crow, Natalie Dale, and her loving friends.She took pride that her occupation was "Homemaker". An amazing lady and generous friend, she was a most caring and compassionate Mother. A long-time active member of Howell Memorial Methodist Church, teaching Sunday School and Kindergarten for many years, she continued in the fellowship of First United Methodist Church. One of her favorite activities was the Methodist Women Cooking Group and their weekly meals for the Rotary Club. She cherished that service and the close friends that she worked with.We would like to say a special THANK YOU to her long-time caring companions and caregivers, especially in these recent years, Annie Pittman, Chandra Harper, Teresa Peyton, and Cynthia Charlow. As well, a THANK YOU to those Doctors and Nurses who have given her such caring care and attention over the years. As she would say when asked "I think I'm doing pretty good for a 96-year-old" with a smile on her face.Due to concerns and limitations over Covid-19, services will be a private family graveside.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 200 FM 517 W Dickinson, Texas 77539, or M I Lewis Social Service Center, P. O. Box 1542, Dickinson, Texas 77539.