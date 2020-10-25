Virgie L. Foster

1939-2020

Virgie L. Foster, 81 of Riverside Texas passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m with a Rosary

at 7:00 p.m. at Waller-Thornton Funeral Home- Huntsville, 672 FM 980 Road, Huntsville, Texas 77320.

Funeral services will be on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church,

401 Prospect Drive, Trinity, Texas 75862.

Virgie enjoyed a life full of loving relationships with her husband, her 3 children, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She has left her friends and family with countless memories to treasure for years to come.

Virgie was born on July 18, 1939 to Virgil and Florena Hart in Houston Texas. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Weldon Foster, her mother Florena Hart, Father Virgil Hart, bothers Jamsie and Eddie Hart and sister Faye Schatte.

Virgie met Weldon Foster at the age of 14, and they were married on October 4, 1957 in Shelby, Texas. She remained deeply in love, and showed us the true meaning of family. Throughout their years together, they remained faithfully by each other's side. She led our family in love, instilled faith, taught us responsibility and respect.

Virgie is survived by her daughter Cindy Bulgier and husband Jim, son Terry L. Foster, daughter Sandra K. Brown and husband Poe. Grandchildren Brian Bulgier and wife Kelly, Bruce Bulgier and wife Jennifer, Chelsie Chonoski and husband Ken, Kellie Harrison and husband Zach, Morgan Coleman and husband Matt, Crystie Greene and husband Shaun, Courtney Suen and husband Jack, Samuel Foster, Haley Stevens, Kirby Foster and Kimberley Bulgier. Great grandchildren: Carlie Bulgier, Faith Doza, Allie and Harper Bulgier, Hayden and Owen Coleman, Dean Stevens, Blaine And Zoey Harrison, Kade And Kole Chonoski, Avery and Ethan Suen and Laikyn Greene. She also leaves behind her loving siblings Melvin Hart, wife Zeta, and sister Dena Oliver, as well as numerous family and friends.

Her family will forever cherish and remember her love of cooking, quilting and traveling. Mom prepared her food with love and offered it to many. She was happiest when she had a house full of family and friends.

She graduated from Incarnate Word Academy, and raised her children at St. Christopher's Catholic Church before moving to Riverside, Texas, where she became a devoted member of the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Church was very important to our Mother, and she leaned on her faith until God opened up the heavens for her.

After retirement, she enjoyed her RED HAT adventures, and was dedicated to the Thomas Lake Road Fire Department. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of anyone who had the opportunity to know her.



