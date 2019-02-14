|
|
Virgil Mae Hill
1937-2019
Ms. Virgil Mae Hill she live at 5814 Crooked Post Road, Spring, Texas died February 3rd, will be memorialize Saturday, February 16th at 10 at North Central Church, 25130 Aldine Westfield, Spring, Texas with Pastor Aaron Barham. She is survived by her brother Willie James and Berthe Stewart of Columbus, Georgia; stepdaughter nancey and Steve Myres Spring, Texas; a son Tony Bernard Rivers Dublin, Georgia; a daughter Deadrianne Rivers Augusta, Georgia; grandson Anthony Bhims Spring, Texas and a host of others. The repast will be at 5PM, 5814 Crooked Post Road, Spring, Texas after her memorial service Saturday, February 16th.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019