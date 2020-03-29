|
Virginia Townsend Abercrombie
1927-2020
Virginia Townsend Abercrombie passed away peacefully on Saturday, the 21st of March 2020, in Houston, Texas. She was 92 years of age.
Born in Houston on the 24th of December 1927, to Mr. and Mrs. Lee Townsend, she graduated from Lamar High School in 1944 and the University of Texas in 1948, where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. She married John Buford Abercrombie on the 1st day of April 1950, a.k.a. April Fools' Day.
During her lifetime, she was active in many community organizations including the Junior League of Houston, the Houston Bar Association Auxiliary, where she served as president in 1976, and many others. She also belonged to the Houston Country Club, and the Elk River Club, Banner Elk, North Carolina where they summered for the past 25+ years. Virginia and her husband formerly held memberships at Lago Vista Country Club, the Old Baldy Club in Saratoga, Wyoming, and Horseshoe Bay Club in Marble Falls, Texas.
Over the years, she enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and boating, as long as it included a very limited amount of water skiing. She particularly enjoyed the beauty and serenity of cross-country snow skiing. Virginia and her family spent many of their summers fishing, crabbing, water skiing and entertaining at her cabin on Caney Creek, Texas. She also loved fly fishing while floating down beautiful rivers and streams in Wyoming and North Carolina. Virginia was also an artist, writer and poet. She was published regularly in books and magazines. She even wrote and published several of her own books. As an artist, she worked with acrylics, wire and epoxy, clay, and even welded metals. Her paintings were mostly oil paintings. She was an accomplished bridge player and master point holder. She cherished the many friendships she made while playing bridge and mah-jongg. Virginia was also very fond of the many Yorkshire terriers that she and her husband shared over the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Abercrombie; her parents, Lee Townsend and Yvonne Burghard Townsend; and her son, Gilchreas T. Abercrombie. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Lee Abercrombie; and her son, John B. Abercrombie Jr. and his wife Lorraine; and her grandchildren, Yvonne H. Abercrombie and John B. Abercrombie III.
The family wishes a special thank you to Gloria Salgado for many years of her love and devotion.
A celebration of Virginia's life is to be announced at a later date allowing family and friends to gather and share remembrances.
In lieu of customary remembrances, Mrs. Abercrombie requests that memorial contributions in her name be directed to The Brookwood Community, 1752 FM 1489, Brookshire, TX, 77423; or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020