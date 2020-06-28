Virginia (Ginny)
Andersen Hall
1926-2020
Virginia (Ginny) Andersen Hall, beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her side. She was born the second of five children to Hans T. and Anna Andersen in Danevang, TX on November 25, 1926. She was a Christian woman who served the Lord.
Ginny is survived by her devoted husband, best friend and soulmate of 71 years, Harry; daughters Debra Michalcik and Terry Jackson (Craig). She was "Mør" to her five grandchildren, Brandon Michalcik (Jennifer), Brooke Michalcik, Becca Edge (Brian), Taylor Jackson and Forrest Jackson; and six great grandchildren, Cameron, Charlotte and Molly Edge and Tyler, Kaylee and Danika Michalcik.
She is also survived by her brothers, Kenneth Andersen and Roger Andersen (Betty); her in-laws and out-laws; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Doris Gray and Lorraine McCarty.
Ginny loved sewing, traveling, gardening, baking, and decorating for all holidays. She especially enjoyed passing down her proud Danish heritage and traditions to younger generations. She was a member of the Masonic Eastern Star and Mother Advisor for the Masonic Rainbow Girls. She retired from Texas International Airlines' marketing department.
The family would like to express their love and gratitude to Juana Rodriguez and Maritza Catarino, and the others who served as caregivers for both Ginny and Harry. They provided them with limitless love, care and devotion through her final years.
Her family respected and adored her. She is so loved and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Cure Alzheimer's Fund (www.curealz.org).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.