|
|
Virginia Alexander Angelos
1926-2019
Virginia Alexander Angelos, 93, passed away December 25, 2019 in Houston. Virginia was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma, on August 12, 1926 to Stephen Alexander (Alexopoulos) and Panayiota (Pavlakos) Alexander, both Greek immigrants from Tripoli and Krokee, respectively. In 1946, she graduated from Ponca City High School, where she was a member of the Girls Athletic Association, the Dynamiters, and the orchestra (violin). Virginia would tell the story of when the school received new gym equipment, she was the first to volunteer to test it in front of her classmates. Every afternoon after school, she and her siblings would walk to work in the family restaurant, the Grand Cafe, on Second Street and Grand Avenue in downtown Ponca City. They would peel a lot of potatoes, among other tasks. She would also speak about how her father would sometimes fix steak for her morning breakfast.
The family alternated attending Sunday church services among three Greek Orthodox parishes: Tulsa, Wichita and Oklahoma City. Upon graduation from "Po-Hi", Virginia attended Ponca City Business College, and also worked for local businessman/philanthropist Lew Wentz. She began working for Continental Oil Company (Conoco)'s marketing department in the early 1950's. Along with 20 fellow employees, Virginia transferred to Conoco's Houston office in 1955.
With her good friends Matina and Willie Peet, Virginia met one of Willie's best friends, Nick Angelos, on a then-disastrous-but-now-hilarious blind date. Eventually, Nick proposed to her in the produce section of the Minimax food store on Westheimer at Montrose. They married on May 30, 1957 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Houston. Virginia continued to work for Conoco until the birth of their only child in 1960. Virginia was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Philoptochos, the Daughters of Penelope, and the Houston Geological Auxiliary. She chaired a committee of church women who prepared food on a weekly basis for clients of SEARCH Homeless Services on Congress Avenue in downtown Houston. She also served on a weekly lunch preparation committee for the Emergency Aid Coalition on Fannin. Virginia was also an assistant leader for her daughter's Girl Scout troop, based at West University Methodist Church, and especially loved going on campouts. She and Nick chaperoned many of their daughter's school-related events as well. Virginia will always be remembered for her fantastic disposition, zeal for life, work and adventure, and devotion to family.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers James and George, and sister Georgia.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Tommy Booras of Bowling Green, Kentucky, her granddaughter, Elissa Booras, her grandson, Nicholas Booras, numerous cousins and many friends. The family expresses their thanks and gratitude to Virginia's network of those who loved and cared for her, including Marty Criswell, Elisa Rivera, Bobbie Tallent, the staffs of Comfort Keepers and Colonial Oaks Memory Care.
Services will take place on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Blvd., Houston. Visitation 9:00-10:00, Funeral 10:00 with a Makaria Luncheon afterwards. Burial will take place afterwards at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019