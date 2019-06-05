Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Ballard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia Ballard

1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Virginia Eileen (Cole) Ballard

1949-2019

Ginny was born in Houston, TX to George Roberts Cole and Harriet Huffman Cole. When she was four she moved with her parents and older brother, Jim, to Dallas. From a young age she loved dance, dogs and horses and these passions remained in place throughout her life. She attended public school in Dallas but traveled at the end of every school year until she was fourteen to her maternal grandparents home in Minneapolis where she spent the whole summer. As a result, she developed an attachment for the Twin Cities that broadened her interest in the arts in general, and later her particular focus on the life and works of F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Sky Ranch Christian Camp figured largely in Ginny's formative years. When she was fourteen, Ginny eschewed the traditional summer vacation in Minneapolis to spend summers there. This became the routine for many summers as Ginny progressed from camper to C.I.T. to full fledged counselor. Her horse, Cajun, retired there. At Sky Ranch Ginny found a source of abiding faith and enduring friendships which have sustained her through the years and never more than these last few months.

Ginny graduated from Thomas Jefferson H.S. in 1967, where she was a high-stepping, high-kicking member of the Rebelles drill team. In 1971 she received her B.A. from Kansas State University. She secured a position teaching American Literature and journalism at her alma mater in Dallas. Pre-Pilates Ginny led Jazzercise classes in the evenings. In the mid-eighties Ginny moved to the Houston area and began her career with HISD. In 1991 Ginny found her ideal teaching assignment at HSPVA. It was the perfect left-brain-right-brain match for her analytical and creative skill sets. She excelled in the rarified culture that promoted art, literature and ideas in a nonjudgemental environment. She expanded intellectually and challenged herself to become certified to teach Advanced Placement classes, eventually participating in the rigorous Advanced Placement test grading in Dayton Beach, FL.

Students, colleagues and even supervisors of Virginia Ballard quickly learned that she was a woman of terms-her terms entirely, but the passion she carried for her calling cowed them all and in the final analysis her stubbornness won their respect if not their hearts. Her influence can not be overstated. Her passion can not be over rated. Her loss can not be articulated.

Survivors include her brother Dr. James S. Cole (Barbara); niece Katy Virginia Cole Bove' and grand nieces Mia and Grace; nephew James A. Cole (Abby) and grand nephews Sawyer and Spencer; former husband Charles Ballard; her faithful and loving Labrador companion Sully; and multitudes of adoring students, colleagues, clients, and friends. In recognition of her countless contributions to Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and its students, the family requests that donations in her honor be sent to HSPVA Friends at PO Box 52910, Houston, TX 77052 or HSPVAFriends.org/donate. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries