|
|
Virginia Ann Barker
1941-2019
Virginia Ann Barker, age 77, passed away on Monday, April,22, 2019. A viewing will be held on Friday, April, 26 from 5pm-8pm at the Settegast-Kopf Company at 15015 SW Fwy, Sugarland, TX 77478. Funeral Services will on held on Saturday, April 27th, with a Rosary Service at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Community located at 13350 Ashford Point Drive, Houston, Tx 77082. A reception will be held at the church following the service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019