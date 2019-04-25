Home

The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 565-5015
Virginia Barker
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Rosary
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Community
13350 Ashford Point Drive
Houston, TX
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Community
13350 Ashford Point Drive
Houston, TX
Virginia Ann Barker
1941-2019
Virginia Ann Barker, age 77, passed away on Monday, April,22, 2019. A viewing will be held on Friday, April, 26 from 5pm-8pm at the Settegast-Kopf Company at 15015 SW Fwy, Sugarland, TX 77478. Funeral Services will on held on Saturday, April 27th, with a Rosary Service at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Community located at 13350 Ashford Point Drive, Houston, Tx 77082. A reception will be held at the church following the service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019
