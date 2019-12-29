|
Virginia Ann Berger
1933-2019
Virginia Berger, 86, passed away peacefully at home in Houston, Texas on Monday, December 23, 2019. Virginia was born on July 12, 1933 in Niagara Falls, New York to John and Stella Wnuk. Upon graduating high school, she was employed by Niagara Falls Bank. Virginia was involved in the USO and went to many dances where she met her husband Leroy Berger in 1953. They married on October 16, 1954, moved to Texas shortly after and started their family. Virginia and Leroy were married for 50 years; she was a devoted mother to three loving children and Grandmother to two Granddaughters. Virginia loved to travel, trips to the casinos and gardening (she was the begonia expert). She also loved reading her movie star biographies and kept her mind sharp with her daily crossword puzzles. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents John and Stella Wnuk; her husband Leroy Berger; and brother Richard Wnuk. She leaves behind her three children, Gary, Karen, Kevin and wife Debbie; her beautiful Granddaughters, Sarah and Katherine; twin sister Joan Duke, along with many extended family members. Funeral service was held Friday, December 27, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019