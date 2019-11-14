|
Virginia Compian
1932-2019
We announce the passing of our beloved Virginia, on November 6, 2019. Born in Bellville, Texas on May 21, 1932. Virginia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all those who were touched by her beautiful soul.
A Celebration of her joyful life will be Friday, November 15th, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive, in La Marque beginning at 3 pm. A Vigil prayer service will begin at 5:30 pm with a Rosary recited immediately thereafter.
A Funeral Mass with co-celebrants Fr. Chako Puthumayil and Fr. Desmond Daniels of the Methodist Hospital Catholic Chaplain Corps will be Saturday, November 16th, at 11 am at Queen of Peace Church with entombment to follow at Mr. Olivet Masoleum where she will be joining Jose, James and Elizabeth. For full obituary visit www.compeanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019