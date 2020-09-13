1/1
Virginia Crain "Giny" Hogan
1952 - 2020
Virginia "Giny" Crain Hogan
1952-2020
Giny was born October 5, 1952 in Houston, Texas to Virginia "Dawsie" and F. Carter Crain. She attended The Kinkaid School in Houston and graduated from Rosemary Hall, Greenwich, Connecticut. After studying art at Rhode Island School of Design and California College of the Arts, Giny moved to Galveston Island. Giny enjoyed creating art, taking long roadtrips, and listening to Bruce Springsteen. She loved sunsets, particularly over Offats Bayou. So, when you see a sunset, think of her.
She is survived by her husband, Walter John Hogan; daughter, Ruth Hogan; son, Mills Hogan and wife Elissa; grandchildren, Jesse Hogan and Deanna Hogan; siblings, Kathy Crain, Carter Crain and wife Marianne, Jim Crain and wife Nadene, and Mark Crain and partner Linda Allen; sisters-in-law, Susan Freeland, Jane Hamilton, Tina Hogan-Schmid, and Barbara Hogan; nieces and nephews Alison Smith Christensen and husband John, Brian Patrick Smith and wife Elizabeth, Karina Cascadden, Davis Crain and wife Allie, Jameson Crain and wife Paige, numerous great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Until an in-person service can be held safely, a virtual memorial service will be held on Sep 19, 2020 02:00 PM Central Time. Please contact Malloy & Son Funeral Home at malloyandson@aol.com or call 409-763-2475 for information about the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Galveston Arts Center.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
virtually
Funeral services provided by
Malloy & Son Funeral Home - Galveston
3028 Broadway
Galveston, TX 77550
(409) 763-2475
