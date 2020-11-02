Virginia Elledge

1929-2020

Virginia Elledge of Spring, Texas passed from this life on October 26, 2020. She was born October 27, 1929 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Carl and Agnes Hodges. Virginia is survived by her husband James Elledge, her sons Mike (Cheryl), Rick (Ina), Clay (Alice), Carl (Tricia), and J. Sean (Susan) Elledge, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Surviving also are a brother Carl (LaMarylis) Hodges, sister-in-law Sue Hodges, and brother-in-law John Walter. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marie Walter, brother Charles Hodges, and infant twin great-grandsons. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. Memorials in Virginia's name can be made to Northwest Assistance Ministries or Catholic Charities.



