1/1
Virginia Elledge
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Elledge
1929-2020
Virginia Elledge of Spring, Texas passed from this life on October 26, 2020. She was born October 27, 1929 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Carl and Agnes Hodges. Virginia is survived by her husband James Elledge, her sons Mike (Cheryl), Rick (Ina), Clay (Alice), Carl (Tricia), and J. Sean (Susan) Elledge, ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Surviving also are a brother Carl (LaMarylis) Hodges, sister-in-law Sue Hodges, and brother-in-law John Walter. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marie Walter, brother Charles Hodges, and infant twin great-grandsons. Due to the current pandemic, services will be private. Memorials in Virginia's name can be made to Northwest Assistance Ministries or Catholic Charities.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved