Virginia F. Bargfrede

1931-2019

Virginia F. Bargfrede, age 87, passed away on Sunday, the 2nd of June 2019. She had bravely fought a number of health ailments in recent years, and finally succumbed in recent weeks after a major illness.

A more detailed and complete notice is to be published in the Wednesday edition.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 5th of June, in the parlor of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 6th of June, in the Hankamer Chapel of Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in Parlor B.

Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.

Published in Houston Chronicle on June 4, 2019