Virginia Henderson Gaines

1927-2020



Virginia Henderson Gaines, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at age 93 on November 23, 2020. She was at home surrounded by her children, and all five of her grandchildren.

Virginia was born in Montgomery, Alabama on October 20, 1927 to Ona Pryor Henderson and Lonnie Rudolph Henderson. She and her older sister, Doris grew up in Mobile, Alabama. Virginia graduated from Murphy High School and attended Auburn University. There she met her future husband Fred L. Gaines at a house party in Gulf Shores. They married in 1948 and celebrated 55 loving years together before Fred passed away in 2004. Virginia and Fred loved being with family, going to the beach, and traveling. They especially loved visiting Larry, Camille, Lawrence and Cameron in Bermuda. Virginia started playing Poker with a great group of friends in 1962 and continued until this past spring. "Nana" delighted in making beautiful smocked dresses for her granddaughters, finding the most thoughtful and perfect birthday or Christmas gifts for her family, and most importantly, supporting and bringing joy to her loved ones. She will always be remembered for her loving and generous spirit.

Virginia will be greatly missed by her children, Cherryl Chrisco (Mike) and Larry Gaines (Camille); her grandchildren Melissa Smith (Chad), Michelle Mann (Mike), Laura Brennan (Mike), Lawrence Gaines, Cameron Gaines; her great grandchildren Anna Smith, Henry Smith, Ainsley Mann, Davis Mann, William Brennan; sister Doris Green and nieces, nephews and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store