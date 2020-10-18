Virginia Lee Smith Hill
19322020
Virginia Lee Smith Hill (Gini), 88, passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born on March 19, 1932 in Dallas, Texas to Virgil Lee Smith and Virginia Whipple Smith. The family moved to Houston in 1934, where Gini graduated from Lamar High School. Gini attended Rice Institute (now Rice University) and graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature. At Rice, Gini was a member of the Sarah Lane Literary Society, an organization she would continue to participate in for most of her life. Gini married the love of her life, Cal Dean Hill, Jr, (Dean), the day after their graduation. Gini and Dean moved to Charleston, South Carolina, where Dean served in the Navy for 2 years of active service. They returned to Houston, where Dean practiced architecture, and together they raised a family.
Gini was an avid reader and an artist. She was an active parent to her 3 children, volunteering for many of their activities. She served as Cub Scout Den Mother for her 2 sons, and later as Girl Scout Outdoor Leader for her daughter. Gini was an early member of the Creative Stitchers, later known as the Houston Area Fiber Artists (HAFA). Her artwork was exhibited in numerous juried art shows. Gini continued to participate with HAFA for many decades. Dean and Gini were long time members of Chapelwood United Methodist Church, where Gini played handbells with the handbell choir. Throughout her life, and through all of her activities, Gini made many friends and treasured all of them.
Mom was curious, patient, tolerant, open-minded, and deeply loved her family. She instinctively valued fairness, justice, equality, and dignity for all and instilled these values in us from the get-go. We are forever grateful to have had such a wonderful mother.
Gini is predeceased by her husband, Dean, and by her oldest son, Cal Hill. She is survived by her brothers Daniel Smith and wife Joanne, and Raymond Smith and wife Cecelia, by her son Howard Hill and wife Sherry, her daughter Elaine Hill and husband Matt Hauser, and by her grandchildren, Nathaniel Hill, Nicholas Hill and wife Akiko Hagio, Adrian Hauser, and Jason Hauser.
A private graveside service is planned for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Audobon Society, The Natural Resources Defense Council, Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, or to the charity of your choice
.