Virginia Munsch Hitt
1932-2020
Virginia was born and raised on a farm in La Grange, TX. She worked in Houston for Humble Oil, Whitson Sullivan and the Port of Houston, where she was awarded Outstanding Employee several times. At retirement she became a docent at Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts and Wunderlich Farm. She was devoted to her church, St. Ignatius, serving in nine ministries. She was predeceased by her husband William Hitt, brother Calvin Munsch, and sister Frances Kennedy, and survived by her daughters, Suzanne Bocanegra(husband David Lang) and Lisa Hitt(husband Robert Brekke), and grandchildren Isaac, Theodora, Ingrid, and Judah, as well as nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Virginia was always upbeat and cheerful- a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Memorial Mass will be live streamed at 11:00am on Wed, July 22 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 7810 Cypresswood Dr., Spring. Please visit https://virginiahitt.wixsite.com/inlovingmemory