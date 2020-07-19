1/1
Virginia Hitt
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Munsch Hitt
1932-2020
Virginia was born and raised on a farm in La Grange, TX. She worked in Houston for Humble Oil, Whitson Sullivan and the Port of Houston, where she was awarded Outstanding Employee several times. At retirement she became a docent at Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts and Wunderlich Farm. She was devoted to her church, St. Ignatius, serving in nine ministries. She was predeceased by her husband William Hitt, brother Calvin Munsch, and sister Frances Kennedy, and survived by her daughters, Suzanne Bocanegra(husband David Lang) and Lisa Hitt(husband Robert Brekke), and grandchildren Isaac, Theodora, Ingrid, and Judah, as well as nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Virginia was always upbeat and cheerful- a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Memorial Mass will be live streamed at 11:00am on Wed, July 22 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 7810 Cypresswood Dr., Spring. Please visit https://virginiahitt.wixsite.com/inlovingmemory

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved