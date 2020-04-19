|
Virginia Holt McFarland
1920-2020
Virginia "Ginnie" Holt McFarland, passed away on Saturday evening, the 11th of April 2020, in Urbana, Ohio where she lived with family. She was 99 years of age.
A Houston resident for most of her adult life, she always will be remembered for her love of children and her tireless dedication to the organizations benefiting them.
Virginia was devoted to Texas Children's Hospital where she served on the Board of Trustees for decades and was the hospital's representative to the National Association of Children's Hospitals and Related Institutions for many years. She also fervently supported the mission of the Neuhaus Education Center where she was a Founding Board Member and a Lifetime Trustee. She extended herself in support of multiple organizations, including Children at Risk, The Parish School and The Junior League of Houston. During the early 1990's, Virginia served on the Board of Directors for the Association of Junior Leagues International.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, William and Scott "Tot" Holt; her dear husband, Russell McFarland; her young son, William Scott McFarland; and an infant son, Russell Stewart McFarland. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia "Ginger" S. McFarland; her son-in-law, Richard J. Oriez; her grandchildren and precious great-grandchildren of the Oriez family; and beloved cousins and relatives among the Chambers, Dickson and Schrutka families in Texas.
A private interment is to be conducted at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston, attended by long-time family friend, Rev. Margaret Desmond.
Arrangements for a private memorial service are pending.
In lieu of the customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Mrs. McFarland's name may be directed to Texas Children's Hospital, Office of Philanthropy Suite 5214 (in support of Renal Research), P.O. Box 300630, Houston, Texas, 77230-0630; or to St. Philip Presbyterian Church, 4807 San Felipe Street, Houston, Texas, 77056.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020