|
|
Virginia Taylor Huckeba
1923-2019
Virginia Dare Taylor Huckeba passed away in Houston on Monday, the 11th of November 2019, while in hospice care. She was 96 years of age.
She was born in Kinston, North Carolina on the 12th of September 1923, where she graduated from South Wood High School. In January of 1942, she enrolled and was accepted at Capital City School of Nursing at Gallinger Memorial Hospital in Washington, District of Columbia. Virginia graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1945. In the spring of 1946, while working at Gallinger Memorial Hospital on the tuberculosis and psychiatric ward, Virginia was infected with tuberculosis and returned home to North Carolina to recuperate.
During the summer of 1946, Virginia met the love of her life, George Bruce Huckeba. She met George while he was selling bibles and cookbooks. Virginia and George were married on the 19th of March1949.
While George finished his law degree at the University of Georgia, Virginia worked for the Veterans Hospital near Atlanta. Virginia and George later moved to Houston, where she worked for the Veterans Hospital until becoming a mother of four children.
Virginia and George celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary prior to George's passing in 2010.
She was a beginning member of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday School and volunteered at MAM Resale Store & Boutique, a shop sponsored by the church for families in need. Virginia's greatest passions were her husband, family, cooking and shopping. She enjoyed living independently until her recent hospitalization.
Virginia is survived by her children, Sandra Wilson; John Huckeba and his wife, Jane, Corliss Nettles and her husband Eugene, and Georgene Huckeba. Virginia is also survived by four grandchildren, William Davis, Natalie Clark, Jonathan Huckeba and Kelly Nettles Henderson. Additionally, she is survived by three great-grandsons, Wilson Clark, Wyatt Clark and Rivers Henderson.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks and recognition to Virginia's youngest daughter, Georgene, for the special friendship and care provided continuously in support of their mother's well-being for many years.
A memorial service celebrating Virginia's life is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Tuesday, the 19th of November, in the chapel of Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive in Houston, where The Reverend Beth Case, is to officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception and celebration of life at a venue to be announced during the service.
Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in Virginia's name be directed to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77030.
Please visit Virginia's online memorial tribute at www.GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019