Beautifully written obituary capturing the essence of Ginger’s lovely life. As I told Drew, Ginger was the epitome of sophistication and her unwavering devotion to her family was inspiring. I know the family is deeply saddened and I am saddened for you. You have so many amazing remembrances that I pray will help you in your deepest hours of grief. I know Deane welcomed Ginger as she passed, and I find that very comforting. He loved her, he admired her, he was very proud of her and he respected her. Rest in peace Ginger. Say hello to Deane for me. My condolences to the entire Kanaly family, Sharon

Sharon Pearson

Coworker