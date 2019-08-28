|
Virginia Kolter
1939-2019
Virginia Louise McFarlane Kolter, the daughter of Joe Robert McFarlane MD and Helen Russell McFarlane, was born on February 4, 1939 and, surrounded by her loving family, died of pancreatic cancer on August 25, 2019, in Houston, Texas. She spent her early childhood in Brownwood, Texas and at age 10 moved to Phoenix, Arizona. She graduated with honors in 1956 and then attended the University of Texas in Austin, becoming a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and graduating in 1960. She moved to Houston and in 1961 married Charles Kolter, with whom she had three children. Continuing her education, she received a Masters of Education and Counseling and a Masters of Social Work. She practiced family therapy for many years. She belonged to several dance clubs and was a Board member of LTG. Believing in the importance of giving back to the community, she was an active member of Junior Forum. Virginia was predeceased by her parents; an infant sister, Helen Virginia McFarlane; and her son Robert Kolter. She is survived by her daughter Katherine (and Wade) Watson; son Mark Kolter; three grandchildren, Chase and Tyler Watson and Wesly Kolter; two brothers, Joe (and Jane) McFarlane and John (and Suzanne) McFarlane; one sister, Mary Helen (and Diane) McFarlane. Memorial services will be held at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:00 am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019