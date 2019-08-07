|
Virginia Lea Layton
1938-2019
Virginia Lea Layton passed away in Humble, Texas, August 2, 2019 following a short illness. Virginia was born September 25, 1938 in Houston, Texas at St. Joseph Hospital and lived all of her adult life in Houston. She was a graduate of Charles Bender High School in Humble, Texas and received a Bachelor of Education from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Education from Sam Houston State University. Virginia taught at Fonville Jr. High School in the Houston ISD for 38 years. She was also a counselor and assistant principal before her retirement 1998. The same year that Virginia began teaching she also began working for the Houston Sports Authority where she spent 57 years. She began her career as an usher in 1962 and was promoted to a supervisor and section chief at Colt 45 Stadium, the Astrodome, and NRG Stadium before retiring in 2018. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Monroe Layton, Jr. and Dorothy Rathers Layton Vercher, grandparents Robert Monroe Layton Sr. and Lillian Brown Layton. She is survived by her beloved aunt, Mary Lea Layton-Taylor of Humble and a host of friends. Visitation will be held at Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 with a graveside service to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to or place of worship in Virginia's memory.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019