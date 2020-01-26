|
Virginia Doris Lemen
1926-2020
Virginia Doris Lemen, 93, of Houston, Texas, died on January 15, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 1, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri to Alois Drach and Helen Barnes Herthel. Her family attended Tyler Place Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Roosevelt High School and from Washington University with a law degree. She subsequently passed the Missouri Bar exam and was awarded the Doctorate of Juris Prudence.
She married Joseph James Lemen, Jr., of St. Louis, a Presbyterian minister, on March 2, 1951. They had two sons, James and John. She lived in Johnstown, PA, St. Louis, Owensville, MO, Monett, MO, Kansas City, MO, Odebolt, IA, and Arpin, WI, where her husband served as pastor.
Virginia did seasonal work for the Internal Revenue Service, and substitute taught in Kansas City, served as a teacher's aide and county magistrate while in Odebolt, and as a city clerk in Arpin. After the death of her husband, she lived 20 years in St. Louis before moving to Houston, where she was an active member of St. Philip Presbyterian Church.
She enjoyed playing bridge, tennis and bowling. She was an avid reader and solver of crossword puzzles. She loved classical music and theatre, and enjoyed attending live performances. She grew up a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and later adopted the Houston Astros, watching games faithfully. She also loved to watch professional tennis. She served as a Caring Friend at Brazos Towers at Bayou Manor where she visited health care residents.
She was a friend to many near and far. Although she moved multiple times since young adulthood, she stayed in touch with friends from college and churches over the years.
She was preceded in death by her father in 1933, her step-father Milton in 1967, her brother Thomas in 1982, her mother in 1987, and her husband in 1987. She is survived by James (Julie) and John, step-grandchildren Jennifer (Matt) Jeffryes and Jared (Leah) Davis, and seven step-great grandchildren, one first cousin, and two nieces.
Memorial Service will be on February 1, 2020 at St. Philip Presbyterian Church, 4807 San Felipe St, Houston, TX at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020