Virginia McEathron
1936-2020
Virginia Ann was born on January 23, 1936 in Houston, Texas. The first daughter of Pansy and Clifford Lynn who met each other in a one-room schoolhouse in Tanglewood, Texas. Pansy and Clifford were both identical twins, which made for some interesting family reunions. After Virginia came her sister Sandra and her brother Barry. They had many great times with all the cousins in Tanglewood growing up.
During their childhood years, Sandra said of Virginia "She always had her head in a book!" This is probably why she accelerated through grade school and high school with honors and became the first college graduate in her family. Virginia graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor's Degree at the young age of 19 and jumped right into a career in teaching. She met her first husband, Clint, when he offered to give her a ride from Baylor to Houston. Virginia started her first teaching job in College Station while Clint finished engineering at A&M. They moved to Houston to raise three children; Patti, Juli and Mike, and had many wonderful times with family and friends growing up close to aunts, uncles and cousins.
Virginia taught in public and private schools until she pursued her passion and got her Master's Degree in Special Education. She acted as teacher and director of the Easter Seal's Program in Houston. She had such a close bond with the children and families that she sometimes invited the children to her home, giving the parents some much needed respite.
Virginia loved her last teaching position, though it was poignant at times. She taught at MD Anderson's Children's Cancer Center. She kept the children current with their studies, however, her special gift was instilling hope and joy in the children and their families. Virginia had the opportunity to meet families from all over the world who came for treatment.
When Clint passed away at the age of 56, Virginia tried many groups and classes. She discovered a great fondness for her dance lessons. It was at the SSQQ Dance Studio that she met Gareld McEathron. They soon became a graceful, head-turning dance couple. Their shared love of travel led them to traveling the world, and of course, dancing everywhere they went. One of Virginia's favorite trips was to Istanbul, Turkey to visit the family of a former MD Anderson student. They were treated like royalty there and of course learned many new dances!
When Gareld and Virginia married, the two families blended beautifully. She fully embraced Gareld's children Debra and Ross and his niece Candye. Gareld and Virginia, Nonnie to the grandkids, traveled yearly to Santa Cruz for Thanksgiving to spend a month with their son Mike, daughter Patti, her husband Bryan and grandsons Trevor, Westley and Eric. Thanksgiving was one of the most memorable events as they were surrounded by Juli, Joel, Jack, Goyo, Beverly, Misha and Parker while singing around the fire.
Virginia had numerous interests and hobbies. She loved art and opera and when not traveling she volunteered for the Houston Grand Opera and tutored literacy. Virginia loved anything outdoors—gardening, nature walks, birdwatching and beaches. At her 80th birthday, Virginia's nephew Randy shared with the family how she inspired his love of nature and birds. She had a lifelong love of bridge and played with the same group of friends for over 50 years. She was a whiz at crosswords and of course loved to read.
At the young age of 70, Virginia was diagnosed with Alzhemier's. She had many quality years with her family by her side. Towards the end she had the most precious, loving care by Gareld and her daughter Juli. She had grace throughout and ALWAYS had a smile on her face. We think it was all the love and compassion she gave throughout her life, coming back to her. The family is grateful for the amazing care she had at Autumn leaves of Meyerland in the past year.
She was predeceased by her parents, Clifford and Pansy Lynn and her first husband Clinton Neal Eason.
She leaves her beloved Gareld, her sister Sandra and brother Barry, her children Patti, Juli, Mike and stepchildren Debra and Ross, Grandchildren Trevor, Westley, Eric and Joel, great-granddaughter Audrina and a new baby girl coming in May, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
There will be a private, graveside service and a memorial to celebrate this most precious life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, any donation to Alzhemier's Association or Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020