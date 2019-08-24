|
|
Virginia Bryant Nash
1921-2019
Virginia Bryant Nash, 97, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 after steadily declining health, and is now kicking up gold dust on the streets of Heaven. She was born November 7, 1921 to Dan and Lucy Wells Bryant in Paducah, KY. After moving to Houston at age 18, she always considered herself a Texan. Not long after graduating from Stephen F. Austin High School, she married John D. Nash and they had a son (John Jr.). For $10,000 in 1956 they bought a house near the current location of the Galleria, at a time when that area was considered rural. She lived in that house until she passed away, witnessing the huge changes in that whole area and in her immediate neighborhood! She later came to act as a virtual mother to another son, Scott Vance. In addition, she was always a devoted aunt to Mary Nash Stoddard, Virginia Claire McNair, and Anson Nash. So she was the matriarch of multiple families. She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother to all her families, and did everything she could to spend time with them and to help them in any way possible. After her husband died in 1979, she had to return to work to make ends meet, and she continued working for many years. About that time, her parents moved in with her, and she cared for them the rest of their lives, sacrificing much of her own. She had many hobbies in her life, but her favorite avocation was sewing, and she always kept herself and her family dressed in style. Her real passion, however, outside of her family, was the church. She was a Biblical scholar, and one of her greatest joys was working as a volunteer at KHCB Christian Radio, which she did for many years, cherishing the wonderful friendships she formed there. She was loved by all who knew her for her strength of character, selflessness, creativity, dry wit, and generosity. Her absence will leave a hole in all our hearts. She is survived by her sons, John Nash, Jr. and Scott Vance; her daughters in law, Sarah Nash and Mary Vance; her grandkids, Rachel and Scott Nash, and Ginny and Mary Ashley Vance; and her nieces and nephew, Virginia Claire McNair, Anson Nash, Mary Nash Stoddard, and their children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held August 31 at 2:00 pm at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Rd, Houston. There will be a viewing at the funeral home the previous evening from 5- 8:00. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to KHCB Radio Network/ 2424 South Boulevard/ Houston, TX 77098.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019