Virginia Pina
1934 - 2020
Virginia Borrego Pina
1934-2020
Our beloved, Virginia "Vina" Borrego Piña, earned her angel wings Saturday, July 25, 2020. The loving wife of Simon D. Piña and mother extraordinaire to Irene Garcia (Robert ) , Irma Arevalo (Dave), Conroy Frank Piña (Yuri), Beatrice Everett (Jeff), Bonnie Rodriguez (Jerry) Lydia Granados (Johnny) and Jessica Piña Cardenas. An incredible Nana to 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, an amazing Tia to numerous nieces, nephews, a wonderful Godmother and devoted friend to all whose lives she touched.
Simon and Vina were married in 1953 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and later became parishioners at Resurrection Catholic Church. They were inseparable for over 67 years. She loved her husband and family and instilled in their children a strong Catholic faith and family values.
Preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Margarita Borrego, sister, Beatrice Loera and brothers; Jesse Borrego, Gilbert Borrego, Frank, Alphonso, Guadalupe, Andrew Treviño and son-in-law, Robert R. Garcia.
We invite you to join a celebration of life mass which will be streamed live on U-Tube, tiny.cc/Pina Familia, Thursday, August 13th at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request in memory of Virginia a donation to Resurrection Catholic Church, 915 Zoe Street, Houston, Texas 77020 or the HoustonFoodBank.org.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
tiny.cc/Pina Familia
August 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Isabel
Acquaintance
