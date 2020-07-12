Virginia Lee (Marsh) Roeder
1926-2020
Virginia (Ginny) Lee Marsh Roeder passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on June 22, 2020 in Houston, TX at the age of 93. Ginny was born in Knoxville, TN to Frank H Marsh, Sr and Margaret Rex Barton Marsh. She spoke with prided of her ancestors who arrived in America in the 1600's and traced back to Scotland's Robert the Bruce. One of her happiest memories growing up was earning her pilot's license in her teens during WWII, while helping a local flight instructor. Graduating high school early at the age of 16, she attended Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, where she met her future husband, Richard C. Roeder. After Pratt, she began her career as a commercial artist in New York City. Her work was featured in numerous newspapers and fashion magazines. In 1951 she joined Richard in Houston where they were married on June 30. She continued her commercial artist work while raising their four girls. In early 1960 she joined the faculty at St. John's School where she taught art in middle and high school. She especially enjoyed taking students to Europe every summer with her colleague, Jerry Harper and through these trips, helped expose the students to the beauty of art, giving them an appreciation for its importance. Her knowledge and love of art was woven through every aspect of her life. Retiring from St. John's after 30 years, Ginny returned her focus to her own art. Concentrating on printmaking, painting, and drawing, she showed at local galleries and completed numerous private commissions. She added illustrating children's books to her many accomplishments and her work can be found in school libraries in Texas and other states. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Roeder; her parents, Frank H. Marsh, Sr. and Margaret Barton Marsh; her sister and brother in law, Margaret Marsh Carter and Mitchell Carter; her son in law William Weatherford. She is survived by her four daughters, Ramsay R. Weatherford, of Austin, TX; Lee Roeder, of New York City, NY; Parke R. Gassman (Tim) of Kansas City, MO; Margaret R. Ferranti (Bill), of Datil, NM. Grandchildren: Pratt R. Wellman, Andrew B. Wellman and Emily F. Bruton (Wesley). Virginia is also survived by her brother and sister in law, Frank H. Marsh, Jr. and Martha Marsh, her sister in law Jean Roeder Dillard Reese and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers who made her last years comfortable: Maria Sanchez, Wilfredo Fuentes and Sandra Alvarado. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, act.alz.org
.