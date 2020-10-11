Virginia Young Rude

1924-2020

The indomitable, the irrepressible Ginny Rude passed away on October 9. To those she knew socially, she was not only a great beauty, but had a generous heart, an easy laugh, and an inquisitive intelligence. To her close friends and family, she was all that wrapped with an open and engaging sense of humor, unfailing loyalty, and a nose for fun. The world without her in it will be a little less colorful, as Ginny was a force of nature. Ginny was born in New York City on February 6, 1924 to Robert Eldon Young and Glenore Scone Young while Eldon was working as an attorney for what was then known as the Texas Company. She moved to Houston with her family in 1937, when Eldon was named General Counsel of the Gulf Oil Company and returned to his home state of Texas, where they built a beautiful colonial home in the brand-new subdivision of River Oaks. Ginny attended the Kinkaid School and later the University of Texas where she pledged the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She returned to Houston and during the WWII years she entertained the troops at USO dances with her beautiful singing voice, and then she made her debut in 1946. She married her husband, David Hayner Rude, at her parents' home in Houston on October 16, 1949, and over their years together they loved to travel in Mexico, and everyone relished an invitation to one of Ginny's home-cooked Mexican feasts. Ginny was active in the Houston Junior League and the Zoo Friends of Houston, and in fundraising for the Houston Symphony and the Museum of Fine Arts. Ginny was the last of her generation of friends and family, having survived her parents and her sister, Lisbeth Young Hayes, and her brother Robert Eldon (Chico) Young, Jr., and her nephew James Patrick Hayes. She is survived by her children Devorah and husband Jim Standefer of Temecula, CA; David Hayner Rude, Jr. and wife Roberta Webre Rude of Houston; Douglas Perry Rude and wife Marisol Fonseca Rude of Houston; and Eldon Young Rude and wife Anne Bruno of Austin; her grandchildren, David Hayner Rude, III of Houston, and Robert Lloyd Rude of Houston; and five nieces and nephews: Robert Harrison Hayes, William Scone Hayes, and Nancy Hayes Spilman, the children of her sister Lib; and Robert Eldon Young and Jerry McFaddin Young, the children of her brother Chico. She loved her family dearly, and cherished time spent laughing together. To all who knew her, please join us, her family, in raising a glass in joyous celebration of her bright spirit that will always remain in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store