Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Burial
Following Services
Virginia Stafford

Virginia Stafford Obituary
Virginia Pendley (Stafford)
1925-2019
Our beloved Virginia Pendley (Stafford) of 94, of Houston, TX passed away on November 22, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a Burial to follow. Services will be held in the Chapel of Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077.
Full obituary will be at www.forestparkwestheimer.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2019
