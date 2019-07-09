Virginia Dawe

Thompson

1926-2019

Virginia Thompson passed peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 surrounded by family.

Virginia was born in Pontiac, Michigan, graduated from Bowling Green University and later married and moved to Houston in 1951 where she raised her family and spent the majority of her adult life. Virginia was dedicated and well-loved mother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, friend and grandmother. She was a long term member of St. Marks United Methodist Church and Houston Heights Rotary where she served for years as a "Rotary Anne" assisting her husband and son in projects to improve Houston Heights. She has collected friends throughout the years through her involvement in her sorority, Gamma Phi Beta, The Memorial Garden Club, The Lee Thompson Company and everywhere she frequented.

Virginia was passionate about friends, family, card games, entertaining, reading,

travel and adventure! Her friendly, outgoing, tenacious spirit has influenced many generations and all who knew her.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Lee Wilson Thompson.

Virginia is survived by her sister, Margery Papenguth; her five sons and spouses, Kent and Jackie Thompson of San Antonio, Scott and Gayla Thompson of Houston,

Jeff Thompson of Houston, Dan and Heidi Thompson of Denver,

Mike and Annette Thompson of College Station as well as 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

A special thank you to Gayla Thompson for her long term dedication to Virginia's care and to Jackie Thompson and Gretchen Papenguth VanderPlas for standing by Virginia's side in her last days.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 5:30-7:30 at Heights Funeral Home.

Her Memorial Service is Saturday, July 13, 2:30 pm St. Marks United Methodist Church 600 Pecore, Houston, TX 77009. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 9, 2019