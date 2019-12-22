|
|
Virginia "Ginger" Coats Tinsley
1931-2019
Virginia 'Ginger' Coats Tinsley was born in West Monroe, La. on November 8, 1931 and passed away peacefully on Friday,
December 20, 2019. Ginger moved to Houston in 1962 where she met & married Phil Tinsley an All-American football player at Georgia Tech. She became very involved in charity work; served as Residential Chairperson for the American Cancer Crusade in Harris County, Houston Livestock Show, Pin Oaks Charity Horse Show & the Alley Theater. They moved to Sugar Creek in 1970 & became active members of Sugar Creek Country Club, enjoying golf & tennis. They later joined Sugar Land First United Methodist Church. She & Phil had a very happy & fulfilled life in Sugar Creek until his death in 1989. While Ginger was selling real estate as a ReMax Southwest agent for 15+ years, she met & married Bob Holberg in 1994. They remained residents of Sugar Creek & members of the club. Upon Bob's passing in 2000 she retired & moved to Eagles Trace Retirement Village in 2005 where she lived a rewarding, fun & hassle free life. During this time, she joined Second Baptist Church where she was baptized & became very active in multiple bible study groups. Ginger is survived by her two children, Debby Wilson & husband Larry of Smithville, Tx & Steve Albritton & wife Debbie of Sugar Land. She leaves 5 Grandchildren & 11 Great Grandchildren. Her big personality will be missed by her friends & family. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019