Virginia "Ginger" Tamborello
1951-2020
Virginia Marie "Ginger" Tamborello, loving daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt, Godmother, and friend passed from this life on Thursday, the 2nd of July 2020, at the age of 68, after a brief battle with kidney cancer.
Ginger was born on the 27th of August 1951, in Houston to James and Pauline Tamborello. Ginger always knew she wanted to be a teacher. As a product of Catholic school education, Ginger felt God was leading her to the teaching ministry. She answered the call on the 1st of August 1973 as an elementary school teacher at Resurrection Catholic School. Ginger continued her teaching career at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School. After teaching young children for many years and obtaining her Master's Degree in Religious Education, Ginger transitioned into becoming a Director of Religious Education first at St. Rose of Lima, then for many years at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. Ginger finished her career at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Memorial Park, where she retired in June of this year.
Although Ginger contracted polio at age 3, the year before the polio vaccine, Ginger never let her physical disability hold her back. Ginger, who was fiercely independent, was proud of her specially equipped van, which allowed her to drive with hand controls, and her motorized scooter, which allowed her to get from place to place without having to use her crutches. At each of the stops along her journey, Ginger touched many lives and was an inspiration to those she met and to those to whom she ministered. Her courage, determination, and optimistic spirit made a big impression on those who met her and knew her. Her brother jokingly referred to her as "Sunshine," as she brightened many lives.
She also loved to shop, wear jewelry, eat great food, travel on cruise ships and was an avid Houston Astros fan. She and her dad, who shared season tickets, were able to attend a number of Astros championship games.
Ginger is survived by her parents, James and Pauline; sisters, Mary Camarata and Judy Orlando and husband, Luke; brother, Gus Tamborello;, nieces and nephews, Dana Pasket and husband, Joey, Matthew Orlando and wife, Cindy, Tiffany Calhoun and husband, Allen, Laurie Herbert and husband, Justin and her 11 great nieces and nephews who referred to her affectionately as "Gigi".
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from eleven o'clock in the morning until one o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 8th of July at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 6622 Haskell Street in Houston.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at one o'clock also at St. Theresa Catholic Church, where the Rev. Phil Lloyd is to serve as celebrant.
The Rite of Committal will follow, via escorted cortege, at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers during Wednesday's service are, Allen Calhoun, Anthony Calhoun, Justin Herbert, Joey Pasket, Luke Orlando, and Matthew Orlando.
Honorary pallbearers are Mikey Calhoun, Jacob Herbert, James Herbert, Andrew Orlando, and Jack Orlando.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to a church, charity, or organization which reflects the love and mercy of Christ, as Ginger did throughout her life.
Please visit Ms. Tamborello's online memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.