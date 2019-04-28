Home

Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
8200 Roos
Houston, TX
Virginia Valenta Obituary
Virginia Lucille
Valenta
1930-2019
Virginia L. Valenta, age 88, of Houston, TX passed away on April 24, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Rosary Service at 7:00 pm at Miller Funeral Services, 7723 Beechnut, Houston, TX 77074. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 8200 Roos, Houston, TX 77036, followed by burial at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019
