Virginia "Gini" Vetter Maclovia

1941-2019

On Thursday, April 4th, 2019, Virginia Maclovia (Vetter) of San Cristobal, New Mexico, passed away at the age of 77. She had family and her dear friends by her side. Virginia, or Gini to her friends, was born in Houston, Texas on June 24th, 1941 to Virginia (Tallichet) and John Milner Vetter. She grew up in Houston and attended Kinkaid High School. She is forever remembered by her three children, who she loved dearly, Georgia Coleman (Jonathan Power), Brady "Spyder" Coleman, Jr. (Dawn Singer) and John Coleman. She is also survived by former husband and father of her children, lifelong friend, Brady Coleman Sr. Virginia will be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren, Connor, Sam and Malachi. She is also survived by her brother George Vetter of Houston. She was preceded in death by her father, John and mother, Virginia.

Gini attended the University of Texas in the early 1960's, paused her studies for marriage, babies, motherhood and then a pursuit of the road less traveled which lead her to her much-loved mountains of Taos and Northern New Mexico. In her mid 50's she continued her studies at the University of New Mexico to graduate near the top of her class. She spent many years teaching and tutoring young students. Starting in 1981, at Vista Grande School of Taos, with grades 1st thru 4th she shared her keen mind, her honesty, her humor, her patience and sincere caring, making her one of the finest teachers and always favorite of her students.

Gini had a life-long and often precarious love affair with horses, was an avid reader of dark mysteries, all genres of literature, and picnics by the creeks and rivers of her beloved San Cristobal Mountains. Virginia always spoke her mind, was not inclined to hold back her opinions and possessed a quick wit and sense of humor. She lived her life as she intended. Her adventures were many while loving passionately and with heart-felt emotion.

In lieu of flowers her family asks that like Virginia, you take a moment to watch a beautiful sunset.