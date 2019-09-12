Home

Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Lakeland Hills Memorial Park
Burnet, TX
Virginia Von Pechmann


1941 - 2019
Virginia Von Pechmann Obituary
Virginia A.
von Pechmann
1941-2019
Virginia A. von Pechmann was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 23, 1941 to Marvin Aaron and Rosa Finch Aaron. Virginia passed away on September 2, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
Please join her family and friends to celebrate her life on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Earthman Funeral Directors 8303 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX. with visitation from 4:00-6:00pm with the funeral service at 6:00pm and a reception to follow. The burial will take place at 1:30pm on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park in Burnet, TX with a reception to follow.
For full obituary, please visit www.earthmanhunterscreek.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019
