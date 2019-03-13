Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Broussard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Broussard


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vivian Broussard Obituary
Vivian R. Broussard
1945-2019
Our beloved mother, Vivian Rance Broussard, joined her daughter Andrea D. Sutton and grandson Evan C. Sutton in heaven on Sunday, March 10th, 2019. She leaves behind to celebrate her memory, daughters Alicia D. Pierre and Anitra B. King, grandsons Malik J. Pierre and Douglas B. King, granddaughters Maya J. Pierre, Leah S. Sutton, and Vivian A. King-Nash, and a host of nieces and nephews. Vivian's life was one of giving and service. As a science teacher for more than 40 years, she touched the lives of many students. In her final position at Alief Middle School she mentored her students to help them become the fullest versions of themselves. In her early life she moved from Sumrall, MS to Houston, TX with her mother, father and 12 siblings. She graduated with honors from Yates High School in 1964 and was accepted into the pre-med and science program at Texas Southern University where she earned both a Bachelor and Master of Science degree. Marrying young, she traveled the world with her US Air Force husband. Although she had many accolades, raising her three daughters was the shining accomplishment of her life. She will be dearly missed here on earth, but the heavens are alive with rejoice for her return.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now