Vivian R. Broussard

1945-2019

Our beloved mother, Vivian Rance Broussard, joined her daughter Andrea D. Sutton and grandson Evan C. Sutton in heaven on Sunday, March 10th, 2019. She leaves behind to celebrate her memory, daughters Alicia D. Pierre and Anitra B. King, grandsons Malik J. Pierre and Douglas B. King, granddaughters Maya J. Pierre, Leah S. Sutton, and Vivian A. King-Nash, and a host of nieces and nephews. Vivian's life was one of giving and service. As a science teacher for more than 40 years, she touched the lives of many students. In her final position at Alief Middle School she mentored her students to help them become the fullest versions of themselves. In her early life she moved from Sumrall, MS to Houston, TX with her mother, father and 12 siblings. She graduated with honors from Yates High School in 1964 and was accepted into the pre-med and science program at Texas Southern University where she earned both a Bachelor and Master of Science degree. Marrying young, she traveled the world with her US Air Force husband. Although she had many accolades, raising her three daughters was the shining accomplishment of her life. She will be dearly missed here on earth, but the heavens are alive with rejoice for her return. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary