|
|
Vivian Jane Vaughan
1938-2020
Vivian Jane (Janie) Vaughan, 81, passed on from this life in her Houston home on January 7, 2020. Janie was born on April 11, 1938, in San Antonio, Texas, to Daniel and Lois Arnold. She was salutatorian of Menard High School and held a bachelor's degree in English and Spanish from Southwest Texas University.
Janie was a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her many interests, talents, and accomplishments range from FHA parent, loyal Aggie supporter, vestry member at Grace Episcopal Church in Alvin, and Menard High School Hall of Fame recipient to sewing, cooking, historical research, and writing.
A true historian, especially of Texas history, Janie became an acclaimed author in the 1990s, was named a Texas Gold finalist and published more than 20 books. In recent years, Janie worked with loved friends in the creation of the new Menard Library.
Janie is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her adoring husband of 60 years, Robert David Vaughan, two sons, and daughters-in-law Dr. Robert David (Bobby) Vaughan II (Caroline), Stephen Arnold Vaughan (Esperanza); grandchildren Victoria, Jeremy, Christina, Trey, Boston and Isabella; sisters Andra Abbott (Patrick), Yvonne Meyer; brother-in-law Bruce Vaughan (Beth); and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
The family is deeply grateful and appreciative of those who helped Janie during her long illness.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, worshiping at Temple Sinai; 13875 Brimhurst Dr.; Houston, TX 77077 on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10 AM. Burial will be at the Ft. McKavett Cemetery, Ft. McKavett, TX. March 29, 1:00 p.m. For those desiring donations may be made to the Menard Library, Menard, TX 76859 or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020