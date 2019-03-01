|
|
Vivian Rose Zonana Melnick
1939-2019
Vivian Rose Zonana Melnick passed away on February 28, 2019. To those lucky enough to cross paths with her, just the mention of her name brings the warmth of he sparkle. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harry Melnick, daughters Ilene Elkins Lauren McCreary, and Vicky Melnick; sister Cheryl Ann Zonana Brent, brother Eli Zonana; four grandchildren, one great grandchild.
Services will be on Sunday, March 3 at 1:00 pm at Adath Israel cemetery, 4714 Airline Drive, Houston, TX 77022. Her presence will be with the countless lives she touched forever.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019