Vivian Sanders

Vivian Benson Sanders
1924-2020
Vivian Benson Sanders, 95, formerly of Houston, died peacefully on May 30, 2020. She was a graduate of Lamar High School class of 1941. No services are planned at this time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.