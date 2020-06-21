Vivian Sanders
Vivian Benson Sanders
1924-2020
Vivian Benson Sanders, 95, formerly of Houston, died peacefully on May 30, 2020. She was a graduate of Lamar High School class of 1941. No services are planned at this time.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
