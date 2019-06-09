|
Vivian Esther Schuren
1927-2019
Vivian Schuren, 91, of Houston, Texas, passed away on June 4, 2019.
She was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin on October 8, 1927. Vivian graduated from Nekoosa High School. She was married to John George Schuren on June 10, 1950.
Vivian was a loving housewife and homemaker. She had a passion for traveling, puzzles, flowers, playing bridge, and bingo.
She was proceeded in death by John G. Schuren. She is survived by son David J. Schuren and wife Debbie Shaw; grandchildren, Jason Schuren and wife Nataile, Jessica Prater and her husband Michael, Justin Schuren and wife Heather, and Jared Schuren; great-grandchildren, Addison Schuren, Brant Schuren, and Presley Schuren; former daughter-in-law, Debbie Schuren.
A funeral service will be held at Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home, 18000 I-45 S, The Woodlands, TX, 77384, on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019