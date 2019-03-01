Vivienne Marie Bartlett

1927-2019

Vivienne Marie Bartlett passed away on February 22, 2019. She was the eighth of eleven children born to Alma Folse and Everette Louis Talbot and entered the world in Houma, Louisiana on November 22, 1927. She graduated from Terrebonne High School in June 1945 and enrolled in Southwestern Louisiana Institute in Lafayette, Louisiana where she pledged Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. She met a fraternity boy, member of the Ragin Cajun baseball team and Navy veteran, Thomas William Bartlett, her sophomore year; both would become chapter presidents their senior years and graduate in May 1949.

On August 20, 1949 she and Tom married in Houma, Louisiana. They were married for 69 years until he passed away just 4 months before Vivien. They relocated to Houston, Texas in 1951 where Vivien reared four children and taught at St. Cecilia Catholic School and Banff Private School. She was a member of the St. Cecilia Family Guild and the Charity Guild of Catholic Women. She was an active member of St. Cecilia and St. Ignatius Catholic Churches during her time in the greater Houston area.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings (Verna Mae, Willie Lou, Everett Louis, Alma Folse, Louis Everette, Carrol Francis, Edith Marie, Richard Edward and Douglas Samuel) and her husband. She is survived by her four children, Thomas William, Jr. (Susan Junker), John Paul, Elizabeth Ann (Doug DeSpain) and Alma Jane; her ten grandchildren, Hilary Ann, Thomas William III, Destiny Rae, Douglas Ray, Clare Marie, Joseph Talbot, Patrick Charles, Delaney Elizabeth, Sarah Elizabeth and Collette Vivienne; her three great grandchildren, Isaiah Cole, Delilah Isabel and Hailey Alanna, and her sister Janet Marie.

There will be a visitation at Earthman Funeral Directors at Hunters Creek, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston on Shrove Monday (3/4) beginning at 6:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Vivien on Fat Tuesday (3/5) at 11:00 AM at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc, Houston.

If someone wishes to honor Vivien's life by making a charitable donation, as a devout Roman Catholic she would appreciate a gift to the Charity Guild of Catholic Women (charityguildshop.org). Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary