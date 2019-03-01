Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
For more information about
Vivienne Bartlett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
11720 Joan of Arc
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivienne Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivienne Bartlett


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vivienne Bartlett Obituary
Vivienne Marie Bartlett
1927-2019
Vivienne Marie Bartlett passed away on February 22, 2019. She was the eighth of eleven children born to Alma Folse and Everette Louis Talbot and entered the world in Houma, Louisiana on November 22, 1927. She graduated from Terrebonne High School in June 1945 and enrolled in Southwestern Louisiana Institute in Lafayette, Louisiana where she pledged Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. She met a fraternity boy, member of the Ragin Cajun baseball team and Navy veteran, Thomas William Bartlett, her sophomore year; both would become chapter presidents their senior years and graduate in May 1949.
On August 20, 1949 she and Tom married in Houma, Louisiana. They were married for 69 years until he passed away just 4 months before Vivien. They relocated to Houston, Texas in 1951 where Vivien reared four children and taught at St. Cecilia Catholic School and Banff Private School. She was a member of the St. Cecilia Family Guild and the Charity Guild of Catholic Women. She was an active member of St. Cecilia and St. Ignatius Catholic Churches during her time in the greater Houston area.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings (Verna Mae, Willie Lou, Everett Louis, Alma Folse, Louis Everette, Carrol Francis, Edith Marie, Richard Edward and Douglas Samuel) and her husband. She is survived by her four children, Thomas William, Jr. (Susan Junker), John Paul, Elizabeth Ann (Doug DeSpain) and Alma Jane; her ten grandchildren, Hilary Ann, Thomas William III, Destiny Rae, Douglas Ray, Clare Marie, Joseph Talbot, Patrick Charles, Delaney Elizabeth, Sarah Elizabeth and Collette Vivienne; her three great grandchildren, Isaiah Cole, Delilah Isabel and Hailey Alanna, and her sister Janet Marie.
There will be a visitation at Earthman Funeral Directors at Hunters Creek, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston on Shrove Monday (3/4) beginning at 6:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Vivien on Fat Tuesday (3/5) at 11:00 AM at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc, Houston.
If someone wishes to honor Vivien's life by making a charitable donation, as a devout Roman Catholic she would appreciate a gift to the Charity Guild of Catholic Women (charityguildshop.org).
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now