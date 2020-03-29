|
|
Vivilyn Olive Tucker Kalil
1927-2020
This story goes back 77 years: our Mom- Vivilyn Olive Tucker, was only 15 years old when she met her future husband of 65 years, 19 year old Charles Kalil, our Dad, in Tampa, Florida at a county fair… She wasn't feeling well and she was sitting on a bench while her cousin was on the rides-
Dad sat down beside her and by the time they stopped talking, Dad said he was going to marry her.
He was being deployed to England during World War II and during that time they wrote letters to each other and two years later when he returned, they were married in Wimauma, Florida. She was 17 and he was 21. They immediately moved to Houston, Texas and she joined his big Lebanese family. Dad was one of 11 children. Their first apartment was only one room with a hot plate where they heated up cans of pork and beans. Mom later became an excellent cook and yes-she did master the art of Lebanese food.
They had their first child two years later and in seven years had all four of their children: Jeanne-John-Jerry (Deceased) and Jo Anne. Those kids would grow up and give "Nan and Potch" six grandchildren: Evan-Christopher (deceased) -Lee-Staci-Shana and Marly.
Vivilyn Kalil was Hollywood beautiful – a great Mom and Nan: she gave and she loved and she protected all of us – all of the time – and if there is only one comforting thing about Mom's death: It is she is now with Dad/Potch, Chris and Jerry! May they all exist in complete love and joy!
She passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 15 from a previous stroke. The immediate family had a private graveside service and burial.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020