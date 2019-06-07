Mrs. Vo Thi Ngon

1921-2019

Mrs. Vo Thi Ngon, age 98, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 05, 2019 at her residence. In the tender care of her family, she died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by loved ones during her last days.

She was born January 31, 1921 in Hue, Vietnam. She married her lifetime love, Nguyen Chanh Than, who preceded her in death in 1981. Mrs. Vo was a dedicated mother; she treasured her ten children and she especially loved her role as Grandma.

She is remembered with love by her children, Nguyen Thi My-Huong (Le Van Lan), Nguyen Thi My-Ly (Le Van Kham), Nguyen Chanh Long (Tran Thi My-Hang), Nguyen Thi My-Nga (Vo Minh Hoa), Nguyen Thi My-Hoa (Le Van Cho), Nguyen Chanh Hai, Nguyen Chanh Ha (To Thi Duc), Nguyen Chanh Hung (Le Thi Bich Huyen), Nguyen Thi My-An, and Nguyen Thi My-Trang. Mrs. Vo will also be fondly remembered by her nineteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to gather and say goodbye at The Winford Funeral Home 8514 Tybor Dr., 77074 from 10:00AM – 9:00PM on Friday – Sunday, June 7 - 9, 2019. Traditional funeral services will be on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00AM with procession to the cemetery to immediately follow. Mrs. Vo will be interred at the Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas in the family plot. As an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a in her honors.