Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winford Funeral Home
8514 Tybor Dr
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 771-9999
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Winford Funeral Home
8514 Tybor Dr
Houston, TX 77074
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Winford Funeral Home
8514 Tybor Dr
Houston, TX 77074
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Winford Funeral Home
8514 Tybor Dr
Houston, TX 77074
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Winford Funeral Home
8514 Tybor Dr
Houston, TX 77074
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vo Ngon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vo Ngon


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vo Ngon Obituary
Mrs. Vo Thi Ngon
1921-2019
Mrs. Vo Thi Ngon, age 98, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 05, 2019 at her residence. In the tender care of her family, she died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by loved ones during her last days.
She was born January 31, 1921 in Hue, Vietnam. She married her lifetime love, Nguyen Chanh Than, who preceded her in death in 1981. Mrs. Vo was a dedicated mother; she treasured her ten children and she especially loved her role as Grandma.
She is remembered with love by her children, Nguyen Thi My-Huong (Le Van Lan), Nguyen Thi My-Ly (Le Van Kham), Nguyen Chanh Long (Tran Thi My-Hang), Nguyen Thi My-Nga (Vo Minh Hoa), Nguyen Thi My-Hoa (Le Van Cho), Nguyen Chanh Hai, Nguyen Chanh Ha (To Thi Duc), Nguyen Chanh Hung (Le Thi Bich Huyen), Nguyen Thi My-An, and Nguyen Thi My-Trang. Mrs. Vo will also be fondly remembered by her nineteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to gather and say goodbye at The Winford Funeral Home 8514 Tybor Dr., 77074 from 10:00AM – 9:00PM on Friday – Sunday, June 7 - 9, 2019. Traditional funeral services will be on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:00AM with procession to the cemetery to immediately follow. Mrs. Vo will be interred at the Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas in the family plot. As an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a in her honors.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now