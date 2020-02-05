|
|
Voe Elizabeth Wilson
1920-2020
Voe Elizabeth Wilson of Liberty, Texas passed away on January 28th, 2020. Born in Liberty in 1920, she was a long-time resident of Houston before returning to Liberty in 2011. She was the fourth of six children of Ross Gerald Partlow and Voe Botkin Calhoon Partlow, all of them sixth-generation Texans.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ross and Sam Partlow, sisters Helen Fairbrother, Rose Partlow and Geraldine Young, as well as her husband, long-time Texaco employee, Howard Wilson. She is survived by her daughter Jeanette of Liberty; son Bob and his wife Dawn; granddaughter Claire and her wife Haley, and great-granddaughter Archer, all of Portland, Oregon; eleven nieces and nephews and their spouses; and numerous great nieces and nephews. As the last surviving child of R.G. and Voe Partlow, with her death a generation passes away. She will be lovingly remembered by everyone who knew her.
Remembrances may be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Liberty, PO Box 469, Liberty, Texas 77575 or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 5, 2020