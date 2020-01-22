|
|
Vonnie Jo Adair
1931-2020
Vonnie Jo Pecht Adair was born at home on October 25th, 1931 in Houston, Texas. She passed away on
January 20th, 2020 at home at the age of 88.
Survived by spouse, Billy, 6 children, 9 grandchildren, 3 step grandsons and two great granddaughters.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 23rd at Trinity Lutheran Church, 5201 Spring Cypress
Rd, Spring, Texas. Viewing at 1"0 and Services begin at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on
Wednesday, January 22nd at Addisons Funeral Home, 18630 Kuykendahl Rd., Spring, TX 77379.
ln lieu of flowers please make contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church Special Music fund or Lutheran Social Services of Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020