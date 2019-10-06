Home

Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St Anne Catholic Church,
2140 Westheimer Rd,
Houston,, TX
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
New Hope Cemetery
7540 FM 314N
Brownsboro,, TX
Vonnie Jones


1944 - 2019
Vonnie Jones Obituary
Vonnie Beth Jones
1944-2019
Vonnie Beth (Beard) Jones, 75, of Houston, Texas, was called to the Lord, and passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Houston, Texas after a long illness. A Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 6:00 pm in the Miller Funeral Chapel, 7723 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77074, A Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St Anne Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, with Fr. Jay Walsh officiating. A Christian Burial will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm at New Hope Cemetery, 7540 FM 314N, Brownsboro, TX 75756. A more detailed obituary and condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
