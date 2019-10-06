|
|
Vonnie Beth Jones
1944-2019
Vonnie Beth (Beard) Jones, 75, of Houston, Texas, was called to the Lord, and passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Houston, Texas after a long illness. A Visitation will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 5:00 pm till 8:00 pm with a Rosary at 6:00 pm in the Miller Funeral Chapel, 7723 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77074, A Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St Anne Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, with Fr. Jay Walsh officiating. A Christian Burial will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm at New Hope Cemetery, 7540 FM 314N, Brownsboro, TX 75756. A more detailed obituary and condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019