Voula Eris

Voula Eris1952-2020Voula Eris passed away on October 16, 2020. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, a loyal friend, successful entrepreneur, and someone who loved to laugh. Voula was truly a special person who treated everyone with kindness and touched the lives of many. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son, daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in Voula's memory be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.