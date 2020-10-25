1/1
Voula Eris
Voula Eris
1952-2020
Voula Eris passed away on October 16, 2020. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, a loyal friend, successful entrepreneur, and someone who loved to laugh. Voula was truly a special person who treated everyone with kindness and touched the lives of many. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son, daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation in Voula's memory be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
https://ww5.komen.org/

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2020.
