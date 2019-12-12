|
|
W. Bruce Hudson
1938-2019
Our beloved Pawpaw died December 9 in Houston, Texas. It is hard to imagine our lives without this good man. Wilson Bruce Hudson was born February 24, 1938, in Houston, TX. He was the first-born of Agnes P. Hudson and S.W.(Doc) Hudson. His early years were spent in the rural northside, where the church was a large part of his life. It was there he began his lifelong love of hymns and gospel music. On their small homestead, he raised farm animals and helped work the family-owned businesses. His gift of salesmanship showed at the early age of 12, when he opened his own fireworks stand and was successful. He graduated from Jeff Davis High School in 1955. His education continued as a Corps Cadet at Texas A&M ('59). Bruce was the first in his family and neighborhood to attend college and to graduate. He loved the Texas Aggies and was an "Aggie Diehard" for many years. After graduation from A&M, he married his wife, LeeAnn Jett. Together they spent three exciting years in Orlando, FL, at McCoy Air Force Base (SAC). After being discharged with the rank of Captain, he and LeeAnn returned to Houston to continue raising their family.
Bruce was a wonderfully curious man of many interests. He was a talented computer salesman for both IBM and Telex, winning many awards during his long sales career. He co-owned two auto parts stores with his brother-in-law, Carl McEver. He was also a real estate broker. Bruce enjoyed riding Harley motorcycles in his early years, raising Longhorn cattle, collecting and restoring rare John Deer tractors with his sons, traveling, playing cards, dominoes, golf, and cigars. More than anything else, he adored his children and grandchildren.
Though his last years were spent battling debilitating illness and the associated challenges, he remained funny, happy, and sweet. His larger than life personality and presence will be missed by the many who knew and loved him. Bruce is survived by his wife of 59 years, LeeAnn; Children: W. Bruce Hudson II (Lacra); Gregory Jett Hudson (Courtney); and Suzanne Hudson Vaughn (Tom); Grandchildren: Rachel Lee Vaughn; Joseph Thomas Vaughn, III; Everett Wilson Vaughn; Hanna Lee Hudson; Amanda Bailey Hudson, and Alexander Bruce Hudson; Sister Betty Ruth McEver; numerous cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins.
As a family, we are especially grateful to Bruce's two loving caregivers: Vilma Mercedes Rauda and Dorothy Neal Perkins, who were with us through all the good and bad times. We thank them from our hearts for their love of our Pawpaw.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 9:30am at Brookside Funeral Home. 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX. 77039. Visitation will be held 8:30am-9:30am prior to the funeral. Though he loved flowers, in lieu of them, please consider a donation to the Texas A&M Foundation. 401 George Bush Dr. College Station, TX 77840
*Include note: In Memory of Wilson Bruce Hudson '59/in support of the Corps of Cadets
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019